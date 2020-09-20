Great start to the workweek

Another chilly night expected across the Heartland tonight as lows fall back into the 40s and 50s. Lots of sunshine expected for your Monday so temperatures will warm quickly. You may need a jacket for the early morning hours, but all you’ll need is short sleeves by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. More clouds push in for Tuesday. Eventually, those clouds will bring rain chances back to the Heartland by Tuesday evening and Wednesday. Temperatures stay seasonable in the 70s and 80s this week. More shower and thunderstorm chances arrive by the weekend.