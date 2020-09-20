Another sunny day

(KFVS) - Another cool and clear start to the day with temperatures ranging in the 40s and low 50s.
There may be a few spots with light low lying fog during the morning.
Today will be another absolutely beautiful day to go outside!
We will have sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 70s.
There may be a few light clouds in our southern counties.
Tonight with mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop into the 40s again for some areas but it will be slightly warmer than the previous two evenings.
We look so stay dry heading into next week with temperatures getting slightly warmer near mid-week.
More clouds are likely to move in from the south due to what is now tropical storm Beta.
Our next chance of rain looks to be near next weekend.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.