1 person dead, multiple injured in Pinkneyville crash

PINKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - One person has died after a crash in Perry County, Illinois.
The crash occurred on September 18 at 8:16 p.m.
A preliminary investigation indicates a White 2012 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Mattie M. Spears, 44, of Marion was traveling west on Illinois Route 13 and slowing to turn left (south) onto Azalea Road.
A Black 1989 Harley Davidson driven by John P. Bouchard Jr, 19, of Pinkneyville, also traveling westbound, started to pass the vehicle behind Spears, but did not see Spears starting to turn left.
Bouchard collided with the rear of Spears' vehicle and was ejected.
Spears continued off the roadway and struck the side of a house.
Bouchard was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he later died.
Spears and three of her passengers were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) are continuing the investigation.
No further information will be disseminated at this time.
