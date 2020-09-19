Paducah attorney charged for neglect of an adult with severe disabilities

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, Sept. 16, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) have arrested and charged Attorney Kenneth V. Anderson, 66 of Paducah, with a single count of knowingly abuse/neglect of an adult, a class C felony.
KSP started investigating Anderson after the Kentucky Department of Community Based Services (DCBS) received a complaint.
Anderson was the guardian of a 23 year old male with severe disabilities, and it was discovered in December 2019 that Anderson was not taking care of him.
The male was extremely malnourished and emaciated.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and has made a full recovery.
