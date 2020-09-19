2 more COVID-19 cases in southeast Illinois

2 more COVID-19 cases in southeast Illinois
The Egyptian Health Department reported two more COVID-19 cases on September 19. (Source: Live 5)
By Jessica Ladd | September 19, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT - Updated September 19 at 11:52 AM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS . (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported two more COVID-19 cases on September 19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • One female, in teens, at home and in isolation

White County

  • One male, in his 60s, case status in progress

To date, Saline County has had a total of 249 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.

White County has had a total of 158 lab-confirmed positives, and Gallatin County has a total of 69 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.