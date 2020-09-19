2 more COVID-19 cases in southeast Illinois

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS . (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported two more COVID-19 cases on September 19.
The individuals include:
Saline County
- One female, in teens, at home and in isolation
White County
- One male, in his 60s, case status in progress
To date, Saline County has had a total of 249 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.
White County has had a total of 158 lab-confirmed positives, and Gallatin County has a total of 69 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
