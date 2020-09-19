First Alert: Chilly and sunny Saturday

(KFVS) - We will see clear skies this morning and chilly temperatures ranging in the 40s to low 50s.
Regardless of the cool start, it is looking to be a fantastic weekend.
Sunny skies through the entire day with high temperatures in the upper 60s north to low 70s south.
Winds will be slightly less breezy than the past few days.
Dry air will be sitting over the Heartland, so it will feel comfortable.
We will continue to see sun in to Sunday with temps a few degrees warmer in the mid 70s.
These dry conditions will last through most of next week.
Temperatures will get warmer in the low 80s near the end of next week.
This is also when we will be monitoring for our next chance of rain in the forecast.
