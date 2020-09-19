Bi-County Health Department reports 14new COVID-19 cases

Four cases are in Franklin County, and 10 are in Williamson County. (Source: WIS)
By Ashley Smith | September 19, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 4:19 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Four cases are in Franklin County, and 10 are in Williamson County.

There have been a total of 1,316 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 478 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 34 deaths in Williamson County and two deaths in Franklin County related to COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 751 have recovered in Williamson County and 306 have recovered in Franklin County.

