Another chilly night ahead

It’s going to be another chilly night under clear skies. Lows tonight will be in the 40s across much of the Heartland. Northern counties will dip into the lower 40s, southern areas will drop close to 50 degrees. Lots of sunshine expected again on Sunday, which will help warm us back into the 70s. Highs will be a couple degrees warmer than what we experienced on Saturday, with most areas in the mid 70s. We will start our workweek very similar to how we spent our weekend, with a chilly morning and and a mild afternoon. We are watching for slight rain chances by the middle of the week into next weekend.