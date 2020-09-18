Union County COVID-19 warning level increased to orange

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department has changed the COVID-19 warning level from blue to orange in Union County.
An orange warning means there is an increase risk of COVID-19 in the community.
Eight different indicators are used to determine a county’s designation, a county at orange level has at least two main indicators going in the wrong direction.
Union County showed an increase in two risk metrics from September 6 to September 12, which led to an orange ‘Warning’ designation for the county: New Cases Per 100,000 and Test Positivity Percentage.
“Union County has seen significant swings in positive cases over the past two months that can be attributed to large social gatherings, July 4th and Labor Day events”, said Shawnna Rhine, S7HDCommunity Outreach Coordinator. “We all want to return to our normal activities, but we must do so safely. Please wear your mask, watch your distance, wash your hands, and stay home when you’re sick. Those simple steps are your best prevention.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.