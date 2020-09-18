S7HD reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) confirms 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
One is in Alexander County, another in Hardin County, five are in Massac County, four are in Pulaski County, and Union County has six cases.
S7HD reports three new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
Currently, there are 744 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 997 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States. There are currently 225 active cases in the region.
Southern Seven reports 25 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.