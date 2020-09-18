S7HD hosts mobile COVID-19 testing in Pope and Pulaski Counties

POPE & PULASKI COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department is hosting a Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) COVID-19 Mobile Testing Unit in Pope and Pulaski Counties.
The testing will be held at the Southern Seven Head Start, at 4115 Sycamore St. #B, Cairo, Ill. on Sept. 26, and the Pope County State’s Attorney’s office at 226 E. Main Street, Golconda, Ill. on Sept. 27.
Both testing sites will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for drive thru service.
“Over the past month, we have witnessed a steady increase in COVID-19 positive cases in counties that have been able to keep their case numbers low” said Shawnna Rhine, Community Outreach Coordinator for S7HD. “Further testing in those communities could give us a clearer picture of the actual and potential number of positive cases, and help to slow the spread of this deadly disease.”
Anyone needing a COVID-19 test, even those without symptoms, can be tested without an appointment or doctor’s referral.
The test is free regardless of insurance. Those with insurance are asked to bring their insurance card.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.