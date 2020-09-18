Shawnee Forest firefighters head west to fight wildfires

VIENNA, IL. (KFVS) -The West Coast is getting hit hard by the massive forest fires. They are at a level 5 currently, which is the highest level. Fire fighters from across the country have made the trip to help out, including some of the Shawnee National Forest firefighters.
Nate Hein, fire operations specialist for the Shawnee states they have guys out west.
Hein has been to the West Coast numerous times to fight wildfires. This season he is staying in Southern Illinois. He talked about his colleagues fighting fires on the West Coast.
Hein said he is proud of his team. “It makes you feel good you know that people are willing to do that kind of be selfless and go help other people.”
Hein said typically wildfire season out west is winding down, but fires continue to blaze due to many different reasons. “Different parts of the country have different fuel types, different typography, um you could be going to very rural areas but then you could also be going to urban areas.”
Back in the Shawnee, Hein said we do have forest fires here, just not as large because of these reasons
“They have some kind of fire department so there’s quick response, here on the Shawnee you know we have a good road system, seems like there’s a road everywhere so accessibility is not an issue and then also we just have a different fuel type which would be the vegetation than what you would find out west.”
Hein said his team is always ready to go no matter where the fires are.
“Anybody that’s trained as a fire fighter you know it makes you feel good too that you get to use your skill for a good useful thing.”
