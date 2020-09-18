777 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - As of 4 p.m. Sept. 18, Gov. Beshear stated there were at least 60,128 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, 777 of which were newly reported Friday.
“The choices we make are going to determine how many people we lose going forward,” said Gov. Beshear. “There’s still so much work to do, and Kentucky lives are on the line.”
Gov. Beshear reported eight new deaths Friday, raising the total to 1,101 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The deaths reported Friday include a 96-year-old man from Christian County; and a 78-year-old woman from Pulaski County.
“This is tough news today,” said Gov. Beshear. “It only took 10 days for us to go from 1,000 deaths to over 1,100. This is why we’re working so hard to keep our case numbers down.”
As of Friday, there have been at least 1,115,105 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky.
The positivity rate was 3.60%, and at least 11,168 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
