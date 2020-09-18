2,120 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,120 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Friday, September 18, including 20 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported deaths, the following were in the Heartland: a man in his 50s from Franklin County, a woman in her 80s from Williamson County and two women in their 90s from Williamson County.
IDPH is reporting a total of 270,327 cases of COVID-19, including 8,411 deaths.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 11-September 17 is 3.6 percent.
Currently, a total of 4,982,856 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the state.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.