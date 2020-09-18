Murray State University food pantry offers students curbside pick up

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray State University Racers Helping Racers food pantry is now offering curbside pickup for all students on campus with a RacerCard ID.
Orders can be placed through a form available at forms.gle/1c6aJhwebwEttCeK9, with pickup options available Tuesdays and Thursdays during the fall semester.
“We are excited about the curbside service. Our mission is to serve, support and care for our students,” said Re’Nita Avery, director of student life and the Curris Center.
Additionally, the pantry is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its main location in room 244 of the Blackburn Science Building.
