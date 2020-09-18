Mo. Dept. of Conservation asking turkey hunters to save feathers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking turkey hunters to save and share feathers from birds they harvest this fall.
It’s part of a new research project to help improve wild turkey management in Missouri.
If you want to participate, you can click here for more information. You can also call MDC at 573-815-7901 ext. 2940, or email MDC’s Wild Turkey Management Program at wildturkeymgmt@mdc.gov.
MDC will send participating hunters materials needed to submit feathers, including a postage-paid envelope. The materials will contain instructions about which feathers to submit.
Participating hunters will also need to include the Telecheck identification number for the harvested bird to help MDC determine from which Missouri county it was taken.
MDC asks participating hunters to save their turkey carcasses until the materials arrive, or to remove a wing from the turkey and several feathers from the lower portion of the breast.
