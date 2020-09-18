$35K donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Banterra Bank donated $35,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois.
The bank applied for a Targeted Impact Fund through Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago that would benefit charity organizations who support those hit hardest by COVID-19, as well as racial equity disparities across the district. They chose to submit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois, and agreed to offer matching funds to the fullest potential.
“The Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois offers thousands of young people in our communities the opportunity for a better future,” said Jeff May, president of Banterra. “We want to make every effort to support the youth in the areas that we serve, as well as the growth of this organization, which will include a new facility in Marion coming in 2021.”
A total of $20,000 was provided in the grant and $15,000 was provided directly from the bank.
“We are grateful and extremely thankful for Banterra’s generous donation to the mission of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois,” said Tina Carpenter, chief executive officer. “This donation will help so many youth involved in the organization to become caring, productive and responsible citizens and will certainly help our growth including our future facility in Marion.”
Additionally, Banterra is collecting monetary donations throughout September at all branches to further support the organization.
