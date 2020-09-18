Heartland dry cleaning businesses feel the impact of COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dressing down and staying at home is the new norm since COVID-19, but for business owners who depend on helping people look sharp, it’s taking a toll on them.
Since the start of COVID-19 Courtesy Cleaner owner Chris Marchi said the need for dry cleaning has changed. “We’re not making a whole lot of money,” he said.
“People like attorneys, accountants, sales reps their not doing things in person they’re not having to change into nice dress clothes, some of the drug reps. are wearing scrubs,” he said.
Marchi said sales are down by 20 percent because things aren’t like they use to be.
“Graduations, dances, proms things like that their not happening right now and that’s really kind of a drop in business,” he said.
And it’s impacting his staff. “Dry cleaning factory workers their hours are less just because there not as volume to do we’re typically doing on a regular day 300 -350 shirts a day and right now we’re doing about 200 shirts a day,” he said.
To bring in more customers they’re trying to get creative.
“We started doing a lot of social media promotion it’s almost like a coupon if you mention our promotion on social media we’ll give you a free shirt,” he said,
Marchi said right now they’re tackling the issue day by day.
“We look at all of our employees as family so when we’re not able to pay them the hours they’re use to, to give them the hours they’re use to it’s difficult but we’ve tried to offset that in other ways,” he said.
