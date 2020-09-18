Cyclist hit by car in Murray, Ky.

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A cyclist was hit by a car near a store parking lot.
At around 8:06 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, Murray police responded to Lowe’s Drive for a crash.
The driver of the vehicle, a 67-year-old Sedalia man, told officers as he was turning west onto Lowe’s Drive from a parking lot, he hit a bicycle that was going west on Lowe’s Drive.
Officers also talked to the cyclist, a 49-year-old Murray man. He said he was going west on Lowe’s Drive when a vehicle hit his bicycle. He was taken to the emergency room by EMS for treatment of possible injuries.
The Murray Police Department was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
