Cooler Temperatures Start Today

Mostly clear skies with temperatures in the 50s and a few 60s this morning. Behind this cold front, we will have light to moderate winds out of the north this morning. Winds may gust up to 20mph during the afternoon. Sunny skies will carry out through today with high temps by the afternoon in the low to mid 70s! In addition to cooler and drier air moving in, clear skies will help temperatures drop into the 40s by Saturday morning.