Community testing event scheduled in Perryville on Sept. 19

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A community testing event will be held in Perryville on Saturday, September 19.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the testing event will be at Perryville City Park, 800 City Park Ln. from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
You can click here to register online.
Other upcoming testing events in the area include:
- Sept. 21 - Farmington Firehouse from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sept. 25 - Arena Park in Cape Girardeau from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.