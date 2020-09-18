Chilly nights ahead

Get ready for the last weekend of summer, and beware it will feel nothing like summer! Cool weather is expected for the next several night, but tonight we will see many areas drop into the 40s. Lower 40s expected for the northern counties. Lots of sunshine expected on your Saturday, which will warm us up quite nicely. Afternoon highs will be slightly cooler than Friday, in the lower to mid 70s. Under clear skies on Sunday morning, expect temperatures to drop back into the 40s. The pleasant weather sticks around for next week too, with a slight warming trend through the workweek.