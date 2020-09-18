Cape Girardeau virtual teacher gets creative

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Teachers are thinking outside of the box to make sure virtual students not only learn but also open their computers for class every day.
“Exciting, exciting day," said Lauren Viessman, Cape Girardeau Public Schools Virtual 4th Grade Teacher.
Creativity’s the name of the game for virtual learning during the pandemic.
“I tell them I know you’re not in my classroom, but you are still in my virtual classroom. And we’re gonna have fun, and we’re gonna enjoy being here. I want them to come back," said Viessman.
To make sure that happens, she created a scavenger hunt game. Every student who finishes their assignments on time gets access to play every Friday. They’re asked to find certain objects throughout their house and share them with the class.
“Part of virtual teaching, I think it’s really important to encourage responsibility. I’m pushing that determination, hard work, goal setting. I want it to be something that makes them get up in the morning and go. I’m gonna work hard for this," she said.
The game also gives them some socialization time they’d normally have in the classroom.
“It gives me like a big break, and it’s really fun to talk to my friends," said Ellie Ramdial, 4th grade student.
“I love getting to see their personalities. Their personalities really come out when we get to do something that’s not so nerve-wracking for them. It’s all pure fun," said Viessman.
Viessman said more kids earn the opportunity to join every week.
“I think kids who maybe missed a week, they knew exactly what they didn’t get done that week, and it was almost more of an incentive for next week, like I really want to go back, so they worked hard to come back and join us," she said.
Viessman also has a class store to keep her students engaged. They can earn prizes for their good work and behavior.
