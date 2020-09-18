Cape Girardeau vs. Jackson rivalry game adjusts to pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau-Jackson game is still on but there are some adjustments being made to keep fans and players safe.
Normally the stadium seats would be filled to capacity, but not this year. Cape Central High School’s Athletic Director, Tyson Moyers said it will only hold 40 percent.
“With all of our workers, our admins, our cheerleaders, players, everything together; our capacity’s about 2 thousand,” Moyers said.
He said since less people are attending, tickets sold quickly.
“Early yesterday morning when the general public sale went out, it was done by about 7:45,” Moyers said.
In Jackson, tickets sold out in just 6 minutes according to Athletic Director John Martin.
“It’s because of the limited seating, it’s also because of the big rivalry that we have with Cape Central,” Martin said.
Everyone who isn’t playing on the field will wear a mask.
“It’s about the safety of our student athletes and being able to have their season,” Martin said.
Moyers said two months ago he was unsure if the game would still go on.
“For us to just be out here playing the game, giving our students the opportunity to participate is the best part about it,” Moyers said.
Central senior Landon Pearson said he isn’t taking his last season for granted.
“We’re just fortunate enough that we can still play cause at any given point it could be taken away from us like that,” Pearson said.
Moyers said those who can’t physically be at the game can still watch it live online here-https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/central-cape-girardeau-high-school-cape-girardeau-mo
