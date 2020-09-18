Cape Girardeau Co. Circuit Court Municipal Div. at ‘Phase Zero’ due to COVID-19 cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Circuit Court of Cape Girardeau County, Cape Girardeau Municipal Division is now at “Phase Zero” due to one or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 among personnel.
It’s effective only at to the Municipal Division in Cape Girardeau, and went into effect as of the start of business on Friday, September 18. It will remain in effect until at least the start of business on Monday, October 5.
This means all in-person hearings in the Cape Girardeau Municipal Division are suspended. Only emergency matters will be heard.
If you have a hearing scheduled during this time, you’re asked to contact your attorney. If you have a hearing scheduled and you do not have an attorney, you’re asked to contact the Municipal Court Clerk’s Office by phone at 573-339-6323.
All other facilities in the circuit remain at Operating Phase Two.
Phase Zero was defined by the order of the Missouri Supreme Court on July 24.
