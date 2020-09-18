Butler Co. Health Dept. ‘strongly recommends’ mask usage to keep community safe

Butler Co. Health Dept. ‘strongly recommends’ mask usage to keep community safe
The Butler Count mask usage recommendation applies to everyone nine years old and older in the entire county. (Source: WTVM)
By Amber Ruch | September 18, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 10:20 AM

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The health department is strongly recommending residents wear masks while in public and when around people who do not live in their household.

They said this recommendation applies to everyone nine years old and older in the entire county.

Health department officials urged residents to keep the community safe by following the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation on mask usage.

Butler County Health Department is urging you to help keep our community safe and strong by following this recommendation on mask usage.

Posted by Butler County Health Department on Friday, September 18, 2020

As of Thursday, September 18, the Butler County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19.

The total number of cases in the county was 551.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.