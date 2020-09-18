Butler Co. Health Dept. ‘strongly recommends’ mask usage to keep community safe

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The health department is strongly recommending residents wear masks while in public and when around people who do not live in their household.
They said this recommendation applies to everyone nine years old and older in the entire county.
Health department officials urged residents to keep the community safe by following the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation on mask usage.
As of Thursday, September 18, the Butler County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19.
The total number of cases in the county was 551.
