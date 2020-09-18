Bi-County Health Department reports 4 more deaths, 26 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 26 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths in the Franklin-Williamson County region.
One death was in Franklin county, The other three are from long term care facilities in Williamson County.
Franklin County has five new COVID-19 cases, and Williamson County has 20 new cases. Residency has not been confirmed in one case.
There have been a total of 1,306 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 474 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 34 deaths in Williamson County and two deaths in Franklin County.
Of these positive cases, 751 have recovered in Williamson County and 306 have recovered in Franklin County.
