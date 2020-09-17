22 Western Kentucky local governments to receive more than $14.9 million in CARES Act reimbursments

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear has announced 22 Western Kentucky governments were approved for $14,905,621 in reimbursements from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and our local governments are no exception,” said Gov. Beshear. “These reimbursements from the CARES Act will help alleviate some of the strain on their budgets and ensure they can provide necessary services to our families.”
DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene expressed appreciation for local governments during unprecedented times.
“We appreciate everything our local governments have done during the pandemic to keep Kentuckians safe,” said Commissioner Keene. “And we are doing everything we can to ensure an efficient reimbursement process so our local governments can continue the fight against COVID-19.”
Calloway County: Calloway County will use $441,197 for PPE, thermometers, cleaning supplies, family and medical leave and first responder payroll.
Hardin County: Hardin County will use $1,154,159 for first responder payroll.
“These funds will help Hardin County EMS meet the increased demands in responding during this pandemic by helping with equipment, personal protection measures and personnel costs,” said Hardin County Judge/Executive Harry L. Berry.
Mayfield: Mayfield will use $710,004 for first responder payroll.
Owensboro: Owensboro will use $4,300,651 for first responder payroll.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to participate in all eligible, reimbursable expenses, like the salaries of our first responders,” said Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson.
