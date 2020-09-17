Union County State’s Attorney, Sheriff to monitor polling places

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Union County State’s Attorney and the Sheriff will be monitoring Union County polling places on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The state’s attorney and sheriff’s officers will be monitoring for anyone campaigning in or around polling places or otherwise interfering with the election process.
The State’s Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office will be working closely with Union County Clerk Lance Meisenheimer to respond to any suspected violations of the Illinois Election Code.
Violators could be arrested and face significant fines and jail or prison time.
Possible criminal violations could include:
- Active campaigning and solicitation of votes in the polling place or within the 100 foot campaign free zone of the polling place.
- Voters who try to leave the polling place with a ballot.
- Impersonating a registered voter.
- Payment for a vote.
- Tampering with voting equipment.
- Illegal casting of votes.
- Interfering with the voting process.
- Harassing the election judges.
- Harassing the voters.
- Illegal voter assistance or instruction.
Citizens have the following rights regarding the election process:
- If a voter’s registration is active and current, the voter does not need to show identification to vote.
- If a voter makes a mistake or “spoils” a paper ballot and the voter has not cast the ballot, the voter has the right to receive a replacement ballot.
- If a voter cannot read, has trouble understanding English, or has a disability, that voter has the right to request assistance from anyone other than his or her employer, an agent of his or her employer, or an officer or agent of his or her union.
- Voters have the right to register to vote and cast their vote at the same time up to and including on Election Day. Same-day registration and voting is available at the Union County Courthouse, 309 West Market Street, Jonesboro, not at regular polling places.
