Tech. support sessions for Cape Public Schools families

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the pandemic forces more students to learn from home, turning to technology might be tricky for some families.
“Now that we’ve been about three weeks into school, I think that by now you have either figured it out, you’re still struggling, or you now figured out what questions you need to ask," said Cape Girardeau Public Schools Virtual Kindergarten Teacher, Bailey Kralemann.
Using technology for virtual class is new for families, students, and teachers. To help, Cape Girardeau Public Schools will be offering in-person technology support sessions to those enrolled in the Tigers@Home program.
“We can send step by step, we can create tutorials for them, but sometimes it just helps to be able to sit with someone one-on-one and have them coach you as you’re walking through the steps yourself," said Tina Schuessler, Cape Girardeau Public Schools Assistive and Instructional Technology Coach.
To best answer questions, each session will be tailored to the family’s needs.
Here’s a list of the session opportunities:
- Monday, Sept. 21, Central High School (5-7 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 22, Alma Schrader (5-7 p.m.)
- Wednesday, Sept. 23, Jefferson Elementary (5-7 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 24, Central Middle School (5-7 p.m.)
- Saturday, Sept. 26, Franklin (9-11 a.m.)
- Monday, Sept. 28, Clippard (5-7 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 29, Central Academy (5-7 p.m.)
- Wednesday, Sept. 30, Terry W. Kitchen Jr. High (5-7 p.m.)
- Thursday, Oct. 1, Central Middle School (5-7 p.m.)
- Saturday, Oct. 3, Blanchard (9-11 a.m.)
- Saturday, Oct. 3, Jefferson Elementary (9-11 a.m.)
Families must sign up for a session and bring the student’s device and charger. Only those involved in the student’s education will be allowed, and everyone is asked to wear masks.
“We hope as many people take advantage of this as possible. Nothing’s too big or too small to come to the tech sessions for. We really want to just be there to support them so that they feel comfortable while working through Tigers@Home," said Schuessler.
“Once we get the kinks worked out, then we’re gonna have a well-oiled machine of kids that know how to check in, know how to use that technology to enhance their learning," said Kralemann.
