Southeast Missouri State University recognized as one of the best regional universities in the Midwest

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Princeton Review has recognized Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) as one of the best regional universities in the Midwest.
The education services company lists Southeast in the Best in the Midwest section of its “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region."
SEMO is one of 158 schools and one of only five public institutions in Missouri named a “Best in the Midwest” school.
“We chose Southeast and the other outstanding institutions on this list primarily for their academics,” said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review’s Editor-in-Chief. He noted that the company considered data from its survey of administrators at several hundred colleges in each region, information from staff visits to schools over the years, and the opinions of college counselors and advisors whose perspectives the company solicits. “We also consider what students enrolled at the schools reported to us on our student survey about their campus experiences,” Franek added.
“I am very pleased that Southeast has once again been recognized by The Princeton Review as one of the best institutions in the Midwest,” said Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University. “This reaffirms and enhances our commitment as a high-quality, multicultural, innovative and flexible university focused on the success and career-ready skills of our students.”
Students commended Southeast for its small class sizes, personal attention, affordability and for offering a wide range of majors.
The University’s education, business, nursing and performing arts programs were highlighted for their high quality as were the textbook rental and scholarship programs.
Students also described faculty members, supportive, encouraging and knowledgeable.
