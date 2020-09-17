SIU law students raise awareness for voter registration

CARBONDALE, Il. (KFVS) - Voter registration in Jackson County, Illinois is down from 2016, according to the county clerk, but two law students at Southern Illinois University are working to bring those numbers up.
SIU law students Dan Asonye and Andrew Jarmer are already involved in voting rights on the national level, but they wanted to do something closer to home.
“We were thinking of what ways we could be doing to try and help promote voter registration and make it more accessible to the public,” Jarmer said.
That’s when the two came up with All Salukis Vote. It’s an effort to raise awareness for voter registration.
Asonye said he hopes to reach lots of people through this, but especially the younger crowd.
“I wish more folks would register to vote, I wish more people would vote. I mean in an ideal world we’d have 100 percent participation,” Asonye said.
In addition to registering through their website, you can also register through social media in the Carbondale area.
“People will be able to just use Snapchat and scroll through and as they’re using it, they’ll see All Salukis Vote,” Asonye said.
In addition to teaching law students, Sheila Simon helps guide Jarmer and Asonye when they need it.
“For them to take out the time to do this is invigorating for me to say yes, this is our democracy, it works because of people like Dan and Andrew,” Simon said.
“If we can get this message out to a lot of students and a lot of people my age, I think the difference will be felt in November,” Asonye said.
They plan to keep the website up for at least a week, but depending on how many register, they could use it longer.
Jarmer said registration will be at the Jackson County Civic Center this weekend and on the SIU campus Monday and Tuesday.
You can register on their website here- https://www.allsalukisvote.org/
