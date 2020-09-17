Sikeston students build barricades for school parking lot

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Some woodworking students built barricades for the school parking lot.
According to Sikeston R-6 Schools on Facebook, the 8th grade woodworking class designed, built and painted barricades in just a couple of weeks.
They said the barricades were needed at the junior high to stop traffic from traveling through their parking lot, across the street from the junior high, while students and faculty were trying to walk into the building in the mornings.
