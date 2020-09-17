S7HD reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department confirms 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
One is from Alexander County, another from Hardin County, five are from Johnson County, and eight are from Union County.
Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reports 12 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
Currently, there are 741 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
Southern Seven Health Department will report on the number of confirmed positive cases as more cases appear. Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 980 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States. There are currently 211 active cases in the region.
Southern Seven reports 25 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic.
