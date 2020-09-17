3 new deaths and 42 new COVID-19 cases reported by Bi-County Health Department

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 42 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in the Franklin-Williamson County region.
Two of these deaths are from a long term care facility in Williamson County.
Franklin County has 20 new cases, and Williamson County has 22 new cases.
There have been a total of 1,286 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 469 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 31 deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin County.
Of these positive cases, 751 have recovered in Williamson County and 306 have recovered in Franklin County
