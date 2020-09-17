2,056 new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,056 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 17, including 25 additional deaths.
Some of the newly reported deaths include a Randolph County man, and three people in Williamson County.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 268,207 cases, including 8,392 deaths.
As of Monday night, 1,558 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 359 patents were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 4,920,938 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
