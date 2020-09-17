Much cooler air moving into the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving through the area and this front is causing a few clouds and gusty winds. There is a very slim chance for a sprinkle to develop along the front but most areas will remain dry. Behind this front we will see drier and cooler air move in. Temperatures this evening will fall into the 60s by the late evening hours.