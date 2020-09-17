Much cooler air moving into the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving through the area and this front is causing a few clouds and gusty winds. There is a very slim chance for a sprinkle to develop along the front but most areas will remain dry. Behind this front we will see drier and cooler air move in. Temperatures this evening will fall into the 60s by the late evening hours.
Sunny skies will be likely through much of your Friday. Clear at night and sunny skies during the day will provide a pleasant weekend with temperatures below average. Lows tonight will be in the lower to middle 50s. Highs tomorrow will reach the middle 70s.
Lows will dip down into the 40s in many areas over the weekend with highs in the 70s. As we move into next week temperatures will warm closer to average with highs back in the lower 80s by the middle of the week.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.