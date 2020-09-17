Heartland food pantry hands out record number of food

PICKNEYVILLE, IL. (KFVS) -When it comes to helping feed people, Least of Brethren Ministries in Pinckneyville is used to doing that. This year, they are having record numbers for meals given out.
“I have 2300 families with 7,000 people in them and thank god for the St. Louis Area Food bank,” president of the ministries, George Culley, said.
He stated that the St. Louis Area Food Bank is helping feed the people in need with a record amount of food being donated. “14 full semi’s in 6 months one and a half million dollars in food we broke a record in 6 months at Least of Brethren.”
Culley said he has one goal for his community. “My goal is to feed people.”
They are holding an event and everyone is welcomed.
“Come tomorrow because the 3rd Friday every month is, we have a st louis area food bank mobile market,” stated Culley.
Patrons will just need to show a driver’s license or ID and current address pull up in line and food will be loaded into the vehicle.
“No questions asked, we’re not here to police them, we’re here to feed them.”
Culley said the reaction from the community has been amazing but he could not do it without the blessing of his team. “It touches my heart my volunteers is like a Gideon 300 army I got 20-30 volunteers but they work like 300 Gideon’s army.”
