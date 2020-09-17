Graves County COVID-19 cases increase to 697

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department has announced four more COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total to 697.
“Whether we know the person or not, we need to treat everyone as if they are infected.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“We all wish a vaccine was available especially as we enter fall. So, keep up the good practices for everyone’s sake.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
