Gas line repairs impacting westbound traffic at Rte. D and Tanglewood in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews working on gas lines repairs impacting traffic on Route D.
According to the City of Jackson, a Liberty Utilities crew is doing emergency repairs to a natural gas line at the intersection of Route D and Tanglewood, near the campus of Jackson Middle School on the northwest side of Jackson.
Westbound traffic is impacted due to the repairs.
Drivers are asked to follow all posted signs and avoid the work area, if possible.
The city said all other public services and utilities, such as water, sewer and electric, are operating as normal.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.