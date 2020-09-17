Gas line repairs impacting westbound traffic at Rte. D and Tanglewood in Jackson, Mo.

Gas line repairs impacting westbound traffic at Rte. D and Tanglewood in Jackson, Mo.
Drivers are asked to follow all posted signs and avoid the work area, if possible.
By Amber Ruch | September 17, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 11:54 AM

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews working on gas lines repairs impacting traffic on Route D.

According to the City of Jackson, a Liberty Utilities crew is doing emergency repairs to a natural gas line at the intersection of Route D and Tanglewood, near the campus of Jackson Middle School on the northwest side of Jackson.

Westbound traffic is impacted due to the repairs.

Drivers are asked to follow all posted signs and avoid the work area, if possible.

The city said all other public services and utilities, such as water, sewer and electric, are operating as normal.

This morning, the City was notified by Liberty Utilities that emergency repairs to a natural gas line are necessary at...

Posted by Jackson MO-City Government on Thursday, September 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.