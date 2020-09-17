’Forrest Gump’ writer Winston Groom dies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Beloved author and Alabama son Winston Groom has died.
A spokesperson for the Fairhope Mayor’s office, Jessica Walker, confirmed Groom’s passing. Groom lived in Fairhope.
Groom may be best known for his novel “Forrest Gump” which became an Oscar-winning movie.
Groom was 77.
