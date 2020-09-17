East Prairie man arrested for promoting, possession of child pornography

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has arrested Michael Tucker Jones, 18, of East Prairie, Missouri, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, for promoting and possession of child pornography.
Investigators executed a search warrant at Jones’s home located on Millar Road, in East Prairie.
They found child pornography and seized Jones’s computer equipment for investigative proposes.
Jones was arrested and transported to the Mississippi County Jail.
On Wednesday, Sept. 16, the Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney formally charged Jones with three counts of promoting child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
Jones’s bond was set at $200,000.
