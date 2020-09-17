Chaffee junior, senior high school moves to ‘Red Plan’ due to COVID-19

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - The junior high and high school moved to the school district’s Red Plan starting on Thursday, September 17.
This means all junior high and high school students will be use physical materials or Google classroom off-site.
The anticipated return date is Thursday, October 1.
The elementary school will continue to be open for classes on-site, with students at 100 percent capacity.
According to the school district, the decision was made due to the “overwhelming number of students being placed on quarantine, in addition to several quarantined students with COVID-19-like symptoms.”
During the Red Plan, al extracurricular activities including homecoming events will be canceled or postponed through Friday, September 25.
According to the school district, because of the change in off-site instruction, fall sports have not been canceled and the administration will actively seek to make-up as many events as possible.
They said all Cape Career and Technology Center and Cape College Center students are expected to attend classes in person unless they were told to quarantine. The students will need to be at school by the appropriate time to ride the bus as usual.
