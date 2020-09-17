Carbondale police investigating vehicle thefts

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating at least two vehicle thefts early Thursday morning.
At around 2:25 a.m. on September 17, Carbondale police responded to the area of the 300 block of South Emerald Street for a reported vehicle theft. The officer found the vehicle, a Ford F250, and tried to pull it over.
According to police, the driver of the truck and the driver of an Oldsmobile Aurora fled from the officer. They say both vehicles then went different directions in the area of West Main Street and North Almond Street.
Police say the truck crashed into a utility pole in the 300 block of West Pecan. The driver, described as wearing a gray, long-sleeved shirt and black shorts, ran from the area going northbound.
Officers later found the Oldsmobile unoccupied in the intersection of West Chestnut and North Michaels Streets. They say the car was found to have been stolen from the 300 block of South Plover.
Police say both vehicles had been unlocked with the keys available.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
