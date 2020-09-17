Big Weather Changes Behind A Front Today

Temperatures in the 50s to 60s this morning with some light/patchy fog in our northern counties where it is the coolest. There will be some cloud cover this morning, but partly cloudy skies exist today as a cold front moves through. There is a slight chance of a few sprinkles to an isolated shower; however, mainly looking dry. Winds will be breezy at times out of the north gusting up to 20-25mph. High temps will reach the upper 70s in southern Illinois and northern portions of southeast Missouri to the low 80s in the Bootheel and Tennessee.
Tonight, substantially cooler and more comfortable air moves in from the north. More of the Heartland will see the 50s by Friday morning. We even have our morning temperatures expected to be in the 40s this weekend! Sunny skies and fantastic 70s will be with us through the beginning of next week.
-Lisa
