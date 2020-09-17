Big Weather Changes Behind A Front Today

Temperatures in the 50s to 60s this morning with some light/patchy fog in our northern counties where it is the coolest. There will be some cloud cover this morning, but partly cloudy skies exist today as a cold front moves through. There is a slight chance of a few sprinkles to an isolated shower; however, mainly looking dry. Winds will be breezy at times out of the north gusting up to 20-25mph. High temps will reach the upper 70s in southern Illinois and northern portions of southeast Missouri to the low 80s in the Bootheel and Tennessee.