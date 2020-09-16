What you need to know Sept. 16

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, September 16.
Light to patchy fog is possible this morning in our southern counties due to tropical moist air pushing into the Heartland from Hurricane Sally.
This afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.
There will be a slight chance for a few isolated showers this afternoon, but most areas will stay dry.
Clouds and isolated showers stick around on Thursday.
A cold front will bring us drier and cooler fall-like temps on Friday and into the weekend.
Highs in the 80s return next week.
- Hurricane Sally, a Category 2 storm, is slowly moving towards shore as outer bands pummel the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama. Record flooding from Sally is possible.
- Japan’s Parliament elected Yoshihide Suga as prime minister Wednesday, replacing long-serving leader Shinzo Abe with his right-hand man.
- The St. Francois County Health Department Board of Trustees passed a mask mandate that goes into effect on Monday, Sept. 21.
- A man wanted in connection to a double murder in Laurel County, Kentucky has been taken into custody in Graves County.
- The Murphysboro Middle School is pausing in-person eighth grade classes for a week due to two teachers and a student testing positive for COVID-19.
- The family of Breonna Taylor and the City of Louisville have reached a $12 million settlement, which includes an unprecedented list of police reforms.
- Around 60 farmers in a North Dakota put their own harvesting on hold to cut 1,000 acres for a neighbor who suffered a heart attack after his combine caught fire last week.
- The University of Missouri announced two students were expelled and three were suspended violating campus rules regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The City of Sikeston is warning citizens of the dangers of inappropriately discarding personal protective equipment.
