Texas man charged in 2018 crash that injured 1 adult, 2 children in Union Co., Ill.

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Houston, Texas man is facing felony charges in connection to a serious crash in Union County, Illinois back in August of 2018.
Derek M. Adams, 51, has been charged with one count aggravated reckless driving (Class 4 Felony and one count of reckless conduct (Class 4 felony).
The charges stem from a crash on the off ramp of Interstate 57 and Route 146 in Union County on August 8, 2018.
According to Illinois State Police, a Freightliner semi-tractor trailer driven by Adams failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a Scion driven by Gylian Moore of Alto Pass.
Gylian and two children were injured in the crash.
In a statement, Union County State’s Attorney Daniel Klingemann said one of the children received life threatening injuries which resulted in permanent disability.
Adams is scheduled to go before a Union County judge for a first appearance on Tuesday, November 17.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.