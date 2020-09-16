Tennessee coronavirus recoveries surpass 160,000; 24 new deaths reported

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,856 new coronavirus cases and 24 additional deaths Wednesday.
According to health officials, 177,087 cases have been reported statewide and the death toll now stands at 2,151.
So far, more than 2.5 million tests have been administered across the state and 160,202 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus.
The Shelby County Health Department confirmed a case increase of 174 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning with five additional deaths reported.
The health department says the total case count is now at 29,330 with the death toll nearing at 430.
And with 1,498 active cases in Shelby County, there are 8,275 residents currently in quarantine. The county’s latest test positivity rate is at 6.1% as of Sept. 5.
SCHD has been keeping a watchful eye on health care resources in the Mid-South using a system to track utilization as COVID-19 cases increase along with hospitalizations.
ICU utilization is in the yellow zone coming in at 87%, according to the chart provided by the health department below.
Along with hospitalizations, long-term care facilities are heavily on the health department’s radar. There are 20 facilities with ongoing coronavirus clusters where two or more cases have been identified. Both residents and staff have been affected by the outbreaks.
A separate set of facilities have resolved their clusters, according to SCHD. A cluster is considered resolved once a facility goes 28 consecutive days without reporting a new case of the virus.
To stay up-to-date about COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit https://insight.livestories.com/.
