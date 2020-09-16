Still tracking a big cool down by the end of the week

Good afternoon! A mix of sun and clouds expected for the rest of the day. There could be a couple sprinkles, but most areas will stay dry. Highs this afternoon will be close to 80 north, to the mid 80s south. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s north, to the mid 60s south. A cold front will push through the Heartland on Thursday, once again increasing clouds and bringing a slight chance of a few showers. Behind the front, much cooler and drier weather will take over the Heartland. Everyone will feel the pleasant air on Friday, with highs only in the lower to mid 70s. Many areas in our northern counties will dip into the 40s by Friday night and Saturday night. The seasonably cool air will stick around for the start of next week as well.