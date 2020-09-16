Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 18 new cases in region

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday, September 16.
All of the new cases are being isolated. The newly confirmed cases include:
- Alexander County - one woman in her 60s and one man in his 70s
- Hardin County - two men in their 40s, one woman in her 50s and one man in his 60s
- Johnson County - one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s and one man in his 50s
- Pulaski County - one man in his 20s and two men in their 30s
- Union County - one female in her 10s, two men in their 30s, one woman in her 60s, one man in his 70s and one man in his 80s
They also reported three new recovered cases and one new death. The newly reported death was a woman in her 90s from Massac County.
